The Kerala Story box office day 10 collection: Film records highest single day number, earns over 23 crore

The Kerala Story has earned over ₹136 crore nett at the domestic box office, in ten days since the film released in theatres. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film earned over ₹23 crore on Sunday, hitting a record for the highest single-day number. While the film earned ₹81.14 crore in the first week of its release, it minted ₹55.60 crore in the second weekend. (Also Read | The Kerala Story's Adah Sharma says every film she does makes her think it'll be her)

The Kerala Story, a film on conversion, has polarised the political discourse in the country leading to a ban in West Bengal and a tax-free status in others. It hit theatres on May 5. The film was released in 37 countries on May 12. The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film. He tweeted, "#TheKeralaStory crosses HALF-CENTURY in *Weekend 2* [Fri to Sun]… Records its *highest single day* number on [second] Sun… Inches closer to ₹ 150 cr, speeding towards ₹ 200 cr… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr. Total: ₹ 136.74 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice." He also added, "#TheKeralaStory biz at a glance…* Week 1: ₹ 81.14 cr, * Weekend 2: ₹ 55.60 cr, * Total: ₹ 136.74 cr. Nett BOC. #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."

Produced by Vipul Shah, The Kerala Story claims to be a story about few women from Kerala who were forced to convert and recruited by ISIS. The film is banned in West Bengal and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have stopped its screening citing law and order situation, whereas BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have given it a tax-free status.

A massive controversy erupted around the film after its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. However, in the face of protests, the contentious figure in the trailer was later withdrawn. Its trailer description was later changed to a story of three women from Kerala.

The Supreme Court recently sought replies from the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea of the producers of The Kerala Story that the movie is not being shown in theatres in these two states.

