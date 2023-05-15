The Kerala Story's Adah Sharma says every film she does makes her think it'll be her last: Don't know if I'll get chance

Actor Adah Sharma, whose recent film The Kerala Story entered the ₹100 crore club, has revealed that with every film she does, she thinks 'that it will be my last'. In a new interview, Adah added that she doesn't know if she will 'get another chance'. Recalling the past, Adah said that earlier she wondered if she needed a rebirth like 'Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om to get such an opportunity in this life'. (Also Read | Amid calls for ban, Adah Sharma thanks fans for making The Kerala Story trend) Adah Sharma has said every film makes her wonder if it will be her last.

The Kerala Story, released on May 5, became a blockbuster at the domestic box office. The film has raised ₹112.99 crore in nine days since its release in India, said production house Sunshine Pictures. The film earned ₹19.5 crore on Saturday. Directed by Sudipto Sen and fronted by Adah, the Hindi movie was released in 37 countries on May 12.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Adah said, "Every film I do I think that it will be my last. Because I don't know if I will get another chance or if someone would show faith in me again. But I think the audience's dreams for me were always bigger. Like they would always say that Adah should have been given this or that role...I think, all those dreams are now true. I am so lucky. My dreams were always small like I wanted to play with an elephant or a dog of course. I wanted to do good roles, but never knew how many I will get."

She also added, "When we started making this film we had this thought that it is to spread awareness among girls. I'm so glad that so many people are watching it now so they know what the actual story was about and what's happening which was kept hidden. As an actor, you always want that people see your work. I'm glad that I got such a chance. I used to wonder if I have to be reborn like Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om to get such an opportunity in this life. But I got this and I'm really happy that people are watching the film and giving so much appreciation."

Produced by Vipul Shah, The Kerala Story claims to be about the women from Kerala who were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group ISIS. A row erupted after the trailer of the film was released. The film is banned in West Bengal and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have stopped its screening citing law and order situation. In states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, it has been given a tax-free status.

