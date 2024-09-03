The Lady Killer, one of Bollywood's biggest flops in recent years, lands silently on YouTube

Ajay Bahl's romantic thriller The Lady Killer, starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, has had a digital release as unceremonious as its theatrical release last year. After being dumped in cinemas and barely making any money for the few days and few shows it had to make a mark, The Lady Killer has now landed on the official YouTube channel of the production house, T-Series. (Also Read: Malaika Arora rushes past Arjun Kapoor at Delhi event amid breakup rumours, he tries to shield her in crowd. Watch) Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's Lady Killer is now on YouTube

The Lady Killer on YouTube

Just like the theatrical release, there were no pre-release promotions either on ground or on social media. The movie was released on Tuesday morning on the YouTube channel following a countdown. The unceremonious release could be a result of the film not finding any takers for an OTT release, even though it has stars like Arjun and Bhumi.

Tanked in theatres

Even when it released in cinemas last year, it had extremely limited shows in very few metros. Made on a budget of ₹45 crore, it only earned ₹0.01 crore in its lifetime of one week, as per a Bollywood Hungama report. A Times of India report states that producer Bhushan Kumar didn't shoot an outdoor schedule of the film since it kept raining incessantly on location in Uttarakhand.

Incomplete product?

Director Ajay Bahl had admitted in a YouTube comment soon after the film's release that his movie was incomplete. “To confirm, yes the movie is incomplete. 30 pages of the 117 page screenplay were never shot. A huge number of connecting scenes, Arjun and Bhumi’s entire romance, Bhumi’s dependence on alcohol, Ajrun’s sense of being trapped and losing everything and having to run from town, his sense of total despair, all these psychological beats are missing. So yes, it's no surprise that the film feels choppy and disjointed and one finds it hard to connect with the characters.”

"NOW, about the rumours floating out here, as director, it was extremely painful to shoot The Ladykiller, but absolutely not because of the actors. Arjun and Bhumi were sheer joy to work with. They gave their heart and soul to the film. The problem lied elsewhere but that is another story," he had added.