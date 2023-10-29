The Ladykiller trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar engage in a whirlwind romance. Watch

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar star together for the first time in a romantic thriller titled The Ladykiller. Directed by Ajay Bahl of Blurr-fame, the film is slated to release in cinemas on November 3. The trailer shows Arjun as an outsider visiting Uttarakhand, only to fall in love with an enigmatic woman played by Bhumi. (Also Read: Arjun Kapoor has the sweetest wish for girlfriend Malaika Arora on her 50th birthday)

What's in the trailer?

Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor unite for the first time in The Ladykiller

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun Kapoor's character is seen visiting Uttarakhand. But he's no Sandeep from Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar this time. He visits an old mansion, where he encounters Bhumi's character. The two engage in torrid lovemaking, till Arjun gradually realises everything isn't well. Bhumi is also seen in a grey avatar, and her sexual tension with Arjun may remind many of Arjun's debut film, Habib Faisal's 2012 action romance Ishaqzaade, which starred Parineeti Chopra opposite him.

What's The Ladykiller About?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajay Bahl's directorial is billed as the story of a small town "playboy" who falls in love with a "self-destructive beauty" and their whirlwind romance. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Ajay, who has also penned the movie, has previously directed films like BA Pass (2012), Section 375 (2019), and Taapsee Pannu-starrer thriller Blurr (2022).

Arjun was last seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's directorial debut, the crime thriller Kuttey, earlier this year. Bhumi, on the other hand, was last seen in Karan Boolani's sex comedy Thank You For Coming earlier this month. She will also be seen in Bhakshak and Meri Patni Ka Remake, in which she reunites with Arjun after The Ladykiller.

Bhumi is currently serving as the Brand Ambassador of the Dimensions section of the ongoing Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which will conclude on November 5. She conducted a masterclass with MAMI Chairperson Priyanka Chopra on the third day at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ladykiller is slated to release in cinemas on November 3, alongside Aankh Micholi, UT69, and Three Of Us.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON