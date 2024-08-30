The Rings of Power actor Ismael Cruz Cordova says he will pick Priyanka Chopra to fight army of Orcs

Ismael praises Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Yeoh

The Rings of Power actor, when quizzed about who are the two people he would pick by his side in a battle against an army of Orcs, said, “I was working with Priyanka Chopra just now. I can't stop thinking about how much of a bad*** she was. That would be one person. Thinking of bad*** ladies, I feel Michelle Yeoh would do something. She would keep all of us safe.”

Ismael Cruz Cordova in Priyanka Chopra's The Bluff

Ismael has worked with Priyanka in the action drama film The Bluff. The film is directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written by Frank and Joe Ballarini. The epic pirate action-saga based on the 19th century Carribean is co-produced by Priyanka, Russo Brothers (Joe Russo, Anthony Russo) and others.

About The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a series based on JRR Tolkien's history of Middle-earth, primarily drawing from the appendices of the novel The Lord of the Rings. It is set thousands of years before the events of the novel, in the Second Age of Middle-earth.

The series depicts the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron and the creation of more Rings of Power. It is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with New Line Cinema, with JD Payne and Patrick McKay serving as showrunners.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 2 released on August 29. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.