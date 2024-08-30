The Rings of Power actor Ismael Cruz Cordova says he will pick Priyanka Chopra to fight army of Orcs
Ismael has worked with Priyanka in the action drama film The Bluff. In the film, directed by Frank E Flowers, she plays the role of a pirate.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is back with the epic tale of the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron in Middle Earth. Ismael Cruz Cordova, who portrays the character of Arondir in the fantasy action-adventure series, praised his The Bluff co-star Priyanka Chopra. In an interview with Quint Neon, Ismael said that Priyanka would be the perfect choice to fight against an army of Orcs. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's pirate look with mohawk leaked from sets of The Bluff. See pics)
Ismael praises Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Yeoh
The Rings of Power actor, when quizzed about who are the two people he would pick by his side in a battle against an army of Orcs, said, “I was working with Priyanka Chopra just now. I can't stop thinking about how much of a bad*** she was. That would be one person. Thinking of bad*** ladies, I feel Michelle Yeoh would do something. She would keep all of us safe.”
Ismael Cruz Cordova in Priyanka Chopra's The Bluff
Ismael has worked with Priyanka in the action drama film The Bluff. The film is directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written by Frank and Joe Ballarini. The epic pirate action-saga based on the 19th century Carribean is co-produced by Priyanka, Russo Brothers (Joe Russo, Anthony Russo) and others.
About The Rings of Power
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a series based on JRR Tolkien's history of Middle-earth, primarily drawing from the appendices of the novel The Lord of the Rings. It is set thousands of years before the events of the novel, in the Second Age of Middle-earth.
The series depicts the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron and the creation of more Rings of Power. It is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with New Line Cinema, with JD Payne and Patrick McKay serving as showrunners.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 2 released on August 29. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.