The sequel factor: Can sequels to hit Bollywood films change the industry’s course in 2021?

Sequels to hit films aren’t anything new. However, in the Covid 19 era, when theatres need patrons to fill the maximum number of seats, this tried and tested formula could just do the trick.

A host of instalments are in the making and some set to release in theatres this year itself. Sample this long list: Satyameva Jayate 2 (SJ2), Ek Villain Returns, both starring John Abraham, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 (BB2) with Kartik Aaryan filling Akshay Kumar’s shoes from the original, Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, and more.

Trade expert Atul Mohan says in the current times, sequels do hold the power to lure audiences back to the theatres. He cites past examples to show how much power a franchise or instalment holds.

“Housefull, Golmaal are highly successful films, and all parts worked. Similar was the case with Koi... Mil Gaya and Krrish. There have been some failures and disappointments. What will help in the current scenario is you already have a popular title with you, so they will make an instant connection with the audience. Marketing will also be easy, but the content of course will do the talking,” he explains.

A still from Hungama 2

Anees Bazmee, who is helming BB2, says in a situation where people have just begun warming up to theatre visits, there are both advantages and disadvantages to a sequel.

“To begin with, there’s already a positive frame of mind. For example, the first Bhool Bhulaiya was a major hit, people liked it, same happened with my film Welcome (2007). People have expectations therefore, so there are chances of the film working. The downside could be that the expectations are of a different kind. Compared to a normal film, which people judge on it’s own merit, the sequel is always judged in comparison with the first one. If the second one is not a bigger hit, people say ‘kami reh gayi’.”

While Bunty Aur Babli 2 will see Saif Ali Khan alongside Rani Mukerji, joined by Sidhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, Hungama 2 will have an ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar star next in Badhaai Do together

Actors, on their part, focus more on the entertainment factor. Abraham, who leads the show in SJ2, says, “The film must be entertaining. If it has that, and is in a commercial masala space, so be it. I think Milap (Milan Zaveri, director) makes mass films, and he is very unapologetic about it. I love his sense of conviction in the kind of cinema he makes. It not only drives me, but the entire unit.”

Zaveri says sequels are always awaited at the box office by audiences. “The goodwill of the first part ensures excitement and creates expectations. They are very important for cinemas to get footfalls. I’m confident we will give audiences double the action, dialogue-baazi and heroism,” he quips.

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi however believes sequels aren’t a guaranteed hit formula. “It’s not like sequels can do the trick in getting back masses. If it’s a badly made film, and doesn’t connect with people, it will go nowhere. The one thing sequels bring to the table is relativity. The simple reason why any franchise like Dhoom, Munnabhai does well, is because people really connect to those characters and hold close to their hearts. They have great memories. Beyond that, there is nothing else sequels can do,” he reasons.

