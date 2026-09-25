The Vvaan box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's film mints 8 cr, beats Batwara 1947

The Vvaan box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest opened in theatres on Friday, and the film is off to a decent start at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Let's take a look at its box office performance on day one.

The Vvaan box office Day 1

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia play lead roles in The Vvaan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Sacnilk, The Vvaan minted ₹8 crore in net box office collection in India on Friday. The film saw an occupancy of 43% across 6,745 shows in the country. The film saw around 12% occupancy in the morning, which increased to 24% in the afternoon. It further increased to around 27% in the evening.

As per the report, the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded around 25% occupancy across 692 shows, with Pune also registering 25% from 186 shows. Mumbai saw the maximum occupancy at 32% from 491 shows, while Bengaluru and Lucknow saw almost the same occupancy of 26%, with 136 and 134 shows, respectively.

The Vvaan beats Haiwaan, Batwara 1947

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Sidharth Malhotra film has left behind Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer Batwara 1947, which had earned ₹5.75 crore in net box office collection in India on day one of its release. The film also surpassed the opening day collection of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan, which had earned merely ₹3 crore in net collection on its opening day. Haiwaan had turned out to be a box office disaster, earning less than ₹15 crore in worldwide collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sidharth Malhotra film has left behind Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer Batwara 1947, which had earned ₹5.75 crore in net box office collection in India on day one of its release. The film also surpassed the opening day collection of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan, which had earned merely ₹3 crore in net collection on its opening day. Haiwaan had turned out to be a box office disaster, earning less than ₹15 crore in worldwide collection. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Meanwhile, The Vvaan is competing at the box office with last week's release Vibe. However, the film has had a lukewarm response at the box office. After 7 days of release, the film's India net collection stands at ₹11.25 crore.

About The Vvaan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, along with Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Sulabha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sundip Ved and Akshaan Sehrawat in supporting roles. The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. It is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Vvaan review

Hindustan Times' Rishabh Suri gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, there was genuine potential in making a fantasy horror around a Goddess and the Chhath Puja. It could have given The Vvaan an identity of its own, rooted in a mythology that feels distinctly Indian. Instead, the film gets distracted by everything around its central idea. By the end, the Goddess, the folklore, and everything seem to be fighting for space with the comedy and songs. For a film that had such an interesting divine premise, The Vvaan eventually does surprisingly little with it."