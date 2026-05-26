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Theft at Zoya Akhtar's production house: Data worth 13 lakh stolen, hard discs sold for 15-20,000 each

Founded in 2015 by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Tiger Baby Films has produced acclaimed works like Gully Boy, Made In Heaven and more.

May 26, 2026 11:29 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s production house Tiger Baby Digital LLP has allegedly suffered a data theft worth 13 lakh at its Mumbai office. According to a report in Hindustan Times, an employee who had been working as a staffer at the company’s Mumbai office has been arrested in connection with the case.

Staffer of Zoya Akhtar's production office arrested

A theft has been reported at Zoya Akhtar's production house Tiger Baby Digital LLP. (File photo by AFP)(AFP)

Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, 36, who worked as an executive assistant with the production house, had filed an FIR regarding the matter. Shaikh stated that the company stores hard drives — containing all production-related material such as raw footage, edited scenes, promotional content and completed films — at its office premises.

How did the theft happen?

Shaikh admitted that he himself had initially organised and stored the hard drives in one of the cupboards. However, over time, the hard drives were handed over to employee Shahid Khan, who was given the responsibility of managing and storing them.

The alleged theft came to light on May 21, when other staff members asked Khan to bring one of the hard drives. Since Khan failed to present the drive, suspicion arose and his colleagues decided to inspect the storage cupboard. During the inspection, they reportedly realised that several hard drives were missing.

Tiger Baby Films is an Indian film production company owned by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The company was founded in October 2015 and made its debut with Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy. The production house has also backed popular web shows like Made In Heaven.

Zoya Akhtar often collaborates with brother Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment, and together they have co-produced projects like Dahaad, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, The Archies, Superboys of Malegaon and more.

 
zoya akhtar reema kagti farhan akhtar
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