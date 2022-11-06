Alia-Ranbir overwhelmed by life altering moment, says Mahesh Bhatt as couple welcomes baby girl

Oh, she is born -- that’s how actor Soni Razdan informed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt of his daughter Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcoming baby girl, following which he was overwhelmed with emotions. He says he can’t express the feeling in words, adding that the newborn will only bring Alia and Ranbir closer.

“It is overwhelming to taste the ceaseless flow of life. It was just yesterday when Alia was a little baby who I carried in my arms. Now, she is a mumma to a baby girl. Today, when my overwhelmed wife Soni called me from the hospital, she said, ‘Oh, she is born’. I cannot put into words the manner in which she communicated those few words. There was an ocean of emotion coursing through that voice,” Bhatt tells us in an emotional chat, adding, “Choti ke aane ke se ghar bada hogaya”.

And he felt all those emotions through the call, as the filmmaker continues, “It was an attempt to build a smile, there was a relief, a sense of wonder. Moments like this are called watershed moments by human culture. It only leaves you with the deepened feeling of this sense of mystery about life”.

Alia and Ranbir became parents to the baby girl on Sunday. Alia delivered at the HN Reliance Hospital. The filmmaker reveals that he didn’t go to the hospital, and is eager to meet his granddaughter. He says, “Shaheen and Soni went to the hospital, and suggested that I wait for them to tell me a time to go and meet Alia and my granddaughter. I am eager to meet her now”.

Talking about Alia and Ranbir entering the new phase of their life, the 74-year-old says, “They themselves are quite overwhelmed by this life altering moment. Both of them are very brave and unique kids. The way they are handling their entertainment career, doing a tightrope walk in between real life, and now with the birth of a child, it will be nothing short of a volcanic eruption in their backyard”.

“It alters everything around you. It’s going to change them deeply. And they are welcome to that change because they have always embraced change and not toeing the line of conformity,” says the filmmaker, adding that their role as grandparents will also play a big role in the upbringing of the little one.

He says, “I have become grandpa, and Soni has become grandma. We will have our own voices to wake up to the roles, emotionally. Life will hold your hands and take us to that inner depths from there, we will be able to steer this child, which is the voice of tomorrow”.

To him, it is like looking at life from space, where everything is evolving, as he mentions. “When one goes into outer space, and you look back at this planet, it is different. It is never the same for that person even after coming back to the planet. That is the kind of feeling that I am getting today”.

Ask him how he explains witnessing Alia and Ranbir prepare for this moment of change in their life, and he reveals that they have been pretty real through the journey.

“They have been pretty sane and very real in charting their journey, be it their love story, marriage, or this life altering phase in their life. From here, a new perfume has been added to their life. And it will only stitch them together, bringing them closer, and make them experience life from a completely new vantage point,” he says while wrapping up.