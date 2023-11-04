Tiger 3 advance booking open: Shows as early as 6 am and as late as midnight, prices range from 120 to 1600

Hours after reports surfaced suggesting Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan's cameos in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, Yash Raj Films opened the advance booking for the long-awaited spy thriller on Saturday, a day before it was initially supposed to start. (Also Read: After Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to have cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3; fans rejoice)

Show timings

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan reprise their superspy roles in Tiger 3

As per BookMyShow's website, there are shows every hour at most multiplexes. The earliest show is even before 7 AM, the time that was initially reported. The earliest show can be seen in Mumbai is an IMAX one at 6:05 AM on Sunday, November 12 at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which was the previous instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, also had its first show at the same cinema hall at 6 am back when it released on January 25. The earliest non-IMAX show of Tiger 3, however, is in Mumbai at 6:30 AM at INOX: Neelyog, Ghatkopar (E).

The last show that the viewers can catch after a day of celebrating Diwali is at 11:55 pm across a number of 2D screens, just five minutes before midnight.

Ticket fares

The ticket fares for Tiger 3 have a long range, from ₹120 in the morning show (10:30 AM) at Bharat Cineplex: Kurla (W) in Mumbai on November 12 to ₹1,600 in the evening and night IMAX shows at PVR INOX: Palladium Palladium, Lower Parel Mumbai on the same date.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the franchise that started with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and continued with Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). It will see Salman and Katrina reprise their respective roles as superspies Tiger and Zoya. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Revathy. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it is the latest instalment in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe. It's likely to unite Salman as Tiger, Shah Rukh as Pathaan, and Hrithik as Kabir.

