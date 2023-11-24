Tiger 3 box office collection day 13: Salman Khan's film earns close to 260 crore in India

Tiger 3 box office collection day 13: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif feature in leading roles in the Maneesh Sharma-directed film. As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has minted nearly ₹260 crore in India so far. (Also Read | Tiger 3 box office collection day 12)

Tiger 3 box office collection

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 earned ₹187.65 crore [Hindi: ₹183 crore; Telugu: ₹4.02 crore; Tamil: ₹63 lakh] in week one. The week two collection of the film is ₹67.22 [Hindi: ₹66 crore; Telugu: ₹75 lakh; Ta: ₹47lakh]. The film is likely to mint ₹2.72 crore nett in India on day 13 for all languages. This will take the film's total collection to ₹257.59 crore at the domestic box office.

Salman on his career

Salman spoke about his career with PTI, "See, I don’t know what it is but we have been really fortunate that we have been here for over three decades. All of us actually came at that point of a time in the 90s. Ajay (Devgn), Akki (Akshay Kumar), Aamir, Shah Rukh, me and all of us have been there. Now Sunny’s film is a big hit, Sunny is back.” He referred to the box office run of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

About Tiger 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tiger 3, which marks Salman's third outing for Yash Raj Films as the eponymous spy, released on Diwali and beat festive day and World Cup distractions to cross over ₹400 crore in 10 days. Tiger 3, was directed by Maneesh Sharma, the second part, titled Tiger Zinda Hai was made by Ali Abbas Zafar, who also directed Salman in Sultan, another YRF project. Tiger 3 also features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist and Revathy, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Simran.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai – the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON