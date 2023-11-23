close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger 3 box office collection day 11: Salman Khan's film enters 250 crore club in India

Tiger 3 box office collection day 11: Salman Khan's film enters 250 crore club in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 23, 2023 09:52 PM IST

Tiger 3 box office collection day 10: The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It crossed the ₹250 crore mark after 11 days of release.

Tiger 3 box office collection day 10: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif feature in leading roles in the Maneesh Sharma-directed film. As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has crossed the 250 crore mark. (Also Read | Tiger 3 box office collection day 11)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 earned 187.65 crore [Hindi: 183 crore; Telugu: 4.02 crore; Tamil: 63 lakh] in week one. On day six, Tiger 3 minted 13.25 crore [Hindi: 13 crore; Telugu: 17 lakh; Tamil: 8 lakh], on day seven 18.5 crore [Hindi: 18.25 crore; Telugu: 15 lakh; Tamil: 1 lakh] and on day 8 10.5 crore [Hindi: 10.25 crore; Telugu: 15 lakh; Tamil: 1 lakh].

Tiger 3 earned 7.35 crore [Hindi: 7.25 crore; Telugu: 5 lakh; Tamil: 5 lakh] on day nine, 6.7 crore [Hindi: 6.6 crore; Telugu: 5 lakh; Tamil: 5 lakh] on day 10 and 5.81 crore on day 11. The film is likely to mint 4.36 crore nett in India on day 12 for all languages. This will take the film's total collection to 254.12 crore at the domestic box office.

Katrina on Tiger 3's success

Recently, the film earned over 400 crore worldwide. Reacting to it, Katrina had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The Tiger franchise has only given me love since 2012! So, it is an amazing feeling to have received so much warmth for over a decade now. Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and now Tiger 3 are films that have been a part of my cinematic journey and growth as an artist and it's something that I cherish greatly."

About Tiger 3

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Vishal Jethwa. Tiger 3 is set after the events of Pathaan and is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. The latest film in the YRF Spy Universe follows Salman Khan's eponymous spy as he races against time to save his family and country. Tiger 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra.

The first part Ek Tha Tiger, which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Just like the two previous instalments, Tiger 3 focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). The film released in theatres on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

