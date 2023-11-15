Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 3: Salman Khan film grosses 240 crore

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 3: Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, has so far grossed ₹240 crore at the global box office. Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Yash Raj Films on Wednesday shared a poster with details of the box office collection of Tiger 3. (Also Read | Tiger 3 box office collection Day 3: Salman Khan film sees a drop, estimated to earn ₹42 crore on Tuesday)

Tiger 3 global box office collection

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 3: Salman Khan returns at R&AW agent Tiger.

It read, "The biggest 3 day opening weekend for the Tiger franchise. The biggest opening weekend for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. ₹240 crore ($28.92 million) worldwide gross. India ₹180.5 crore GBOC ( ₹148.50 crore NBOC). Overseas ₹59.50 cr GBOC ($7.15 m)."

The tweet read, “A weekend full of celebrations! #Tiger3 continues to rule over hearts and theatres! Watch Tiger 3 at your nearest big screen in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu...” The action film entered the ₹100 crore club in India in just two days. On day 2, the film minted ₹58 crore at the Indian box office, which took the film's total collection to ₹101 crore in just 2 days. Currently, the domestic total stands at ₹144 crore, as per Sacnilk. Figures by YRF are much higher.

About Tiger 3

Apart from Salman, the film stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Tiger 3 has become the biggest opener for Salman after the 2019 film Bharat which earned ₹42.30 crore.

Just like it's two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). The first part Ek Tha Tiger, which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

What Salman said about Tiger 3

Prior to the film's release, In an interview with Variety, Salman recalled shooting the most challenging aspect of the Tiger 3 shoot. He had shared, "The bike chasing scene was the toughest - I think! It was a massive block of shoot and it had to be impactful so Maneesh [director Maneesh Sharma] and I discussed this at length and then collectively we all worked towards achieving this. I quite enjoyed shooting for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in Cappadocia. It is a dance track that I personally love. Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world and now, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is another track added to that list."

When asked what the audience can expect from his film, he told Variety, "Audiences have a connection with Tiger, they have followed his journey, they feel a connection with the characters and this time around the film is more personal, more emotional. Plus it is releasing on Diwali day, so we are hoping the audiences enjoy the fireworks on the big screen and enjoy this entertainer with their family in theatres."

