News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film crosses 200 cr in India

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film crosses 200 cr in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 18, 2023 03:42 PM IST

After crossing the ₹ 300 crore milestone worldwide on Friday, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's spy thriller has now hit a double century domestically.

Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, has now crossed 200 crore in India. As per the latest box office report, Tiger 3 has now minted 13.25 crore on Day 6, making the gross collection rise to 201.50 crore. (Also read: Tiger 3 box office collection day 5: Salman Khan's film to soon cross 200 cr in India, may mint over 14 cr on Thursday)

Tiger 3 latest collections

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi on the poster of Tiger 3

According to the official note, the film has collected 201.50 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted the numbers and wrote, "#Tiger3 is stable on Day 6… Biz needs to jump today [Sat]… The #INDvsAUS #WorldCup2023 final on Sun [tomorrow] will impact it largely… [Week 2] Fri 13 cr. Total: 196 cr." So, with the dubbed version adding 5.50 crores, the total stands at 201.50 crore. On day one, the film minted 44.50 crore, on day two 59.25 crore, on day three 44.75 crore, on day four 21.25 crore, and on day five 18.50 crore.

Salman Khan on world cup final

At the success meet for Tiger 3, organised in Mumbai on Friday, Salman addressed the upcoming ODI cricket World Cup final that could impact the box office performance of the film. He said, 'Har game India jeeti hai and us dauran hum aaye (Tiger 3 ko leke) toh jo humare collections hai woh bhaut hi ache hai. India ab (World Cup) jeet jaegi aur uske baad aap sab wapas theatres mein (India has won all matches so far and during the ongoing World Cup, our film drew good collections. Now, India will win the World Cup and you all will return to theatres afterwards).”

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Salman as Tiger is a rockstar, and carries the same swag which he showed to his fans 11 years ago with Ek Tha Tiger. He shows the same emotions, exudes the same charm and at 58, possess quite the stamina for all the action he pulls off. At times I felt the director underutilised Salman's star power in Tiger 3, but the actor doesn't give any chance to complain. Katrina has upped her game and how. Her action sequences are on par, and she performs them so effortlessly, looking so convincing while at it."

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Topics
box office Salman Khan katrina kaif
