Salman Khan does 'kissing scene' with Emraan Hashmi: If he had not played Aatish in Tiger 3, this would have happened

Tiger 3 actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi made an appearance at a success event on Friday as the film crossed ₹300 crore at the global box office. On the occasion, Salman acted like kissing Emraan Hashmi and said that if Emraan was not cast in the role of the antagonist in Tiger 3, the Murder actor would have definitely featured in some kissing scenes in the film. Also read: Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 6 Salman Khan enacted a kissing scene with Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 event on Friday.

What happened at the Tiger 3 event

A video from the event was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. Salman was in a grey T-shirt and denims while Katrina was in a yellow knee-length dress. Taking about romance in Tiger 3, Salman said, “Katrina hai is picture mein to thoda romance to banta hi hai Zoya aur Tiger ka. (Since there is Katrina in the film, some romance between Tiger and Zoya can be expected).”

Moving the focus to Emraan Hashmi, who plays the lead antagonist Aatish in Tiger 3, Salman says, “Emraan ka role Aatish ka nahi hota to main aapko guarantee se bolta hu ye to ho hi jata (If Emraan had not played the role of Aatish in Tiger 3, this would have definitely happened),” and goes on to imitate as if kissing him. As the audience broke into a laughter, he further added, “Meri aadat to kabhi rahegi nahi lekin aisa laga inki aadat chhuti ja rahi hai (I never kiss on screen but it seems he is losing his habit of kissing on screen).”

More about Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third successful installment in Salman and Katrina's Tiger franchise with Emraan as the new entrant. It is the latest part in the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. It also has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir.

Salman has said the success of Tiger 3 is very personal for him. He said as per ANI, “I'm grateful for the love that they have showered on me over the years and also for the love that they have given to my Tiger franchise! I have played the role of super-spy Tiger three times now. So, this appreciation feels like a hattrick of success for me. It is a character for which I have put my body on the line every single time. I have actually given it my all. So, the success of these films is also very personal to me.”

