close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Salman Khan does 'kissing scene' with Emraan Hashmi: If he had not played Aatish in Tiger 3, this would have happened

Salman Khan does 'kissing scene' with Emraan Hashmi: If he had not played Aatish in Tiger 3, this would have happened

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 18, 2023 08:16 AM IST

Salman Khan talked about the romance factor in Tiger 3 at an event. Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi were also present.

Tiger 3 actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi made an appearance at a success event on Friday as the film crossed 300 crore at the global box office. On the occasion, Salman acted like kissing Emraan Hashmi and said that if Emraan was not cast in the role of the antagonist in Tiger 3, the Murder actor would have definitely featured in some kissing scenes in the film. Also read: Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 6

Salman Khan enacted a kissing scene with Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 event on Friday.
Salman Khan enacted a kissing scene with Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 event on Friday.

What happened at the Tiger 3 event

A video from the event was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. Salman was in a grey T-shirt and denims while Katrina was in a yellow knee-length dress. Taking about romance in Tiger 3, Salman said, “Katrina hai is picture mein to thoda romance to banta hi hai Zoya aur Tiger ka. (Since there is Katrina in the film, some romance between Tiger and Zoya can be expected).”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Moving the focus to Emraan Hashmi, who plays the lead antagonist Aatish in Tiger 3, Salman says, “Emraan ka role Aatish ka nahi hota to main aapko guarantee se bolta hu ye to ho hi jata (If Emraan had not played the role of Aatish in Tiger 3, this would have definitely happened),” and goes on to imitate as if kissing him. As the audience broke into a laughter, he further added, “Meri aadat to kabhi rahegi nahi lekin aisa laga inki aadat chhuti ja rahi hai (I never kiss on screen but it seems he is losing his habit of kissing on screen).”

More about Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third successful installment in Salman and Katrina's Tiger franchise with Emraan as the new entrant. It is the latest part in the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. It also has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir.

Salman has said the success of Tiger 3 is very personal for him. He said as per ANI, “I'm grateful for the love that they have showered on me over the years and also for the love that they have given to my Tiger franchise! I have played the role of super-spy Tiger three times now. So, this appreciation feels like a hattrick of success for me. It is a character for which I have put my body on the line every single time. I have actually given it my all. So, the success of these films is also very personal to me.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out