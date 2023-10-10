Tiger 3 poster: Katrina Kaif returns as Zoya, says ‘I have pushed my body to breaking point for film’

Katrina Kaif has finally unveiled her first poster for upcoming film, Tiger 3. She plays the role of Zoya opposite Salman Khan's Tiger in the action thriller. The poster features Katrina in the middle of an action sequence while holding a rope with one hand and a gun with the other. She however, still looks stylish in a leather jacket, pants and boots. Also read: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif unveil new Tiger 3 poster, reveal film will follow events of Pathaan, War, Tiger Zinda Hai

Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 poster is out.

Sharing her Tiger 3 poster on Instagram, Katrina wrote, “Fighting fire with fire, that’s Zoya…..” Karan Johar reacted to the poster with “Kat” along with several heart emojis. A fan hailed her as the “Queen of Action”. Another wrote, “Can't wait for Zoya to fire cinema in this Diwali.”

Karan Johar reacts to Tiger 3 poster

Like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif too will have multiple action scenes in Tiger 3. Talking about playing Zoya in the film, she said in a statement, “Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I’m very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all she stands up for humanity, every single time.”

Katrina Kaif on playing Zoya in Tiger 3

She also opened up about pushing herself to the extreme for the film. “It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the YRF Spy Universe and I have put myself to the test in every film. Tiger 3 is no exception. We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically this has been my most challenging film yet,” she said.

The actor further said about her role, “It is always exciting to do action and I have been a fan of the action genre like since forever. So, playing Zoya is a dream come true for me. Strong , gutsy, badass and no holds barred! I’m looking forward to the reaction of people when they see Zoya on screen. She is the yin to the yang of Tiger.”

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will be released this Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist but there is no announcement about the same. Revathi, Ridhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra and Ranvir Shorey are also said to star in the film. Shah Rukh Khan too will be making a guest appearance as Pathaan in Tiger 3.

