News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif unveil new Tiger 3 poster, reveal film will follow events of Pathaan, War, Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif unveil new Tiger 3 poster, reveal film will follow events of Pathaan, War, Tiger Zinda Hai

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 02, 2023 11:33 AM IST

Ahead of its teaser release on September 7, the new Tiger 3 posters confirm the release date along with some details about the film.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to return as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Zoya respectively with Tiger 3 this Diwali. The new poster of the film was unveiled on Saturday, days before the release of its teaser which will be added to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan that hits theatres on September 7. The poster also revealed that the film plot will follow the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Also read: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to have a connection with Christopher Nolan?

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have unveiled new Tiger 3 posters.
Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have unveiled new Tiger 3 posters.

New Tiger 3 posters

Sharing the posters of the film in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Salman wrote on Instagram, “Aa raha hoon (I am coming)! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf.”

Sangeeta Bijlani commented on his post, “Tiger” with fire emojis. “Wow looking forward to watching it,” wrote a fan.

Katrina Kaif shared the posters with the caption: “No limits. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @beingsalmankhan #ManeeshSharma @yrf.”

More about Tiger 3

Tiger 3 has been directed by Maneesh Sharma of Band Baaja Baaraat and Fan fame and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra besides Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Pathaan.

In a tweet in July, film trade tracker Manobala Vijayabalan had shared Tiger 3's tentative promotional plan. His tweet read: “15 August - Character teaser. 7 September - Tiger 3 Teaser [Attached with #Jawan]. 28 September - Trailer 1. 6 October - Song 1. 16 October - Song 2. 25 October - Trailer 2. 2 November -#ShahRukhKhan poster. 7 to 9 November - Promo. 10 November - Grand WW release. Above is a tentative plan.”

Amid countdown for Tiger 3, Salman Khan was spotted in a bald avatar. This is for the first time he has gone bald after his film Tere Naam. The film is among the most anticipated films of the year.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out