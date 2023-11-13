Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's action storm mints 94 crore

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest installment in the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3 has earned a lot at the ticket windows on day 1. The film raked in ₹94 crore at the international box office, as per figures shared by production house Yash Raj Films. (Also read: Tiger 3 movie review: Salman Khan's stardom goes underutilised in inconsistent but entertaining actioner)

WW box office report

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif star together in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A poster shared by YRF declared that Tiger 3 was ‘highest grossing Diwali day in the history of Hindi cinema’ and also ‘highest grossing overseas opening day (including paid previews) in the history of Hindi cinema’. The film made ₹44 crore nett in India ( ₹52 crore gross) and $5 million ( ₹41 crore) in international markets. Taking the gross total to ₹94 crore.

Salman's biggest opener

Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted that Tiger 3 was the biggest opener of Salman Khan's career. "TIGER 3 IS SALMAN KHAN'S BIGGEST OPENER EVER... TOP 5 OPENERS... Day 1 biz (business)... Tiger3: ₹43 crore. Bharat: ₹42.30 crore. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: ₹40.35 crore. Sultan: ₹36.54 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai: ₹34.10 crore India biz nett," he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi.

Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's spy Kabir from War. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3 previously held the record for the highest Diwali day collection by a single movie. The superhero film netted ₹15 crore on Diwali day, which was the film's third day.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 has become the biggest opener for Khan after the 2019 film Bharat which earned ₹42.30 crore. The film is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Just like it's two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). The first part Ek Tha Tiger, which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prior to the film's release, in an interview with Variety, Salman recalled shooting the most challenging aspect of the Tiger 3 shoot. He shared, "The bike chasing scene was the toughest - I think! It was a massive block of shoot and it had to be impactful so Maneesh [director Maneesh Sharma] and I discussed this at length and then collectively we all worked towards achieving this," he said during an exclusive conversation with Variety.

The actor further shared, "I quite enjoyed shooting for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in Cappadocia. It is a dance track that I personally love. Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world and now, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is another track added to that list."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked what the audience can expect from his film, he told Variety, "Audiences have a connection with Tiger, they have followed his journey, they feel a connection with the characters and this time around the film is more personal, more emotional. Plus it is releasing on Diwali day, so we are hoping the audiences enjoy the fireworks on the big screen and enjoy this entertainer with their family in theatres."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON