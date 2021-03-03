Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff birthday dinner: Disha Patani-Krishna Shroff walk hand in hand, mom Ayesha joins them too
Tiger Shroff birthday dinner: Disha Patani-Krishna Shroff walk hand in hand, mom Ayesha joins them too

Tiger Shroff, mom Ayesha Shroff, sister Krishna Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani came together for the actor's birthday dinner.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff shared a sew pictures from Tiger Shroff's birthday dinner.

Tiger Shroff's birthday celebration was a family affair with not one but two family dinners. Rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was also part of the clan. After a dinner outing on Monday, they stepped out to celebrate his birthday on Tuesday with yet another dinner outing.

A video of them walking out of a popular restaurant has been shared online. It shows Tiger in a sleeveless white tee and denims walking ahead of the ladies and greeting the paparazzi with a namaste. He is then followed by Ayesha who is seen talking to Ana Singh while BFFs Krishna and Disha walk behind them hand in hand. Disha and Krishna are best friends and were even twinning in crop tops and black track pants on the occasion. While Krishna chose a black top, Disha opted for a maroon velvet one.

When Shraddha was proud of Shakti, wanted him as her dad in next birth too

Watch baby Tiger Shroff calling for world peace, in throwback video on birthday

Deepika's ad called out for plagiarism by Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala

Fans aren't fooled by Tiger's Heropanti 2 look, point out similarities to Hitman

During the day, Tiger had stepped out of his residence for a cake-cutting ceremony with the paparazzi. Multiple cakes were placed on a table on the occasion.

Tiger marked his 31st birthday by releasing the first poster of his next, Heropanti and its release date. The film is set to release theatrically on December 3 this year. Heropanti, which released in 2014, marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger and actor Kriti Sanon. The sequel will star Tara Sutaria as the female lead.

The Baaghi actor took to Instagram and made the announcement: "My first love is back- action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas."

While the first instalment was directed by Sabbir Khan, the sequel will be helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan. Heropanti 2 is backed by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Rajat Arora. The film was announced last year, with July 2021 as its release date but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

