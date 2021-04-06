Tiger Shroff completes 7 years in films, says he is still 'the same old shy guy who likes to hide behind the hat'

Actor Tiger Shroff completed seven years in the film industry on Monday and posted a beautiful note for the filmmakers of his debut movie, Heropanti and his fans. He also claimed that he remains as shy as he was when he entered showbiz. Heropanti was directed by Sabbir Khan and also starred Kriti Sanon.

Posting a picture from Heropanti, Tiger wrote on Instagram Stories, "7 years and still the same old shy guy who likes to hide behind the hat. Thank you everyone for accepting whatever little I brought to the table. #gratitude #sajidnandiadwala #heropanti."



Heropanti received mixed-to-negative reviews when it released but was successful at the box office. Reacting to the response, he had told Hindustan Times at the time, "Yes, I have mixed feelings right now. I am a team player, so I'd have liked the film to get appreciated. At the same time, I worked very hard on the film, so I am relieved. The kind of grind that the whole team went through for one-and-half years... I've never pushed myself so hard in my life."

Heropanti producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, Warda Nadiadwala, also posted a clipping from the film and wrote on Instagram, "7 Years Of #sajidnadiadwala’s Heropanti Trailer Indeed the mother of all Throwbacks! Adrenaline rush was so quenching that it’s still fresh! 7 years @tigerjackieshroff & @kritisanon have made their solid place in Bollywood & in #SajidNadiadwala’s & @nadiadwalagrandson ’ & ofcourse my heart! Some bonds are super special #7YearsOfHeropantiTrailer."

Tiger's mom, Ayesha Shroff was one of the first ones to shower her love on Warda's post. Ayesha pasted a few heart emojis on the posted.

Heropanti was a remake of the Telugu film Parugu. The actor is now all geared up for a sequel to Heropanti. The trailer for Heropanti 2 was recently released.