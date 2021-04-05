IND USA
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna spent her weekend in Goa.
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna flaunts summer body, enjoys date night with friend in Goa. See pics

  • Krishna Shroff, the sister of actor Tiger Shroff, was seen hitting the beach on Sunday, flaunting her toned summer body and sipping on champagne during a 'date night'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 02:23 PM IST

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff spent the weekend in Goa, sipping on champagne and enjoying a Sunday date night with a friend. She took to her Instagram Stories to give a sneak peek into her weekend getaway.

Krishna was seen in a wine-coloured bikini. She was joined by a friend around sunset time, as they goofed around in a video before they made their way to a shack and enjoyed dinner together. "Champagne On Top Kinda Date Night," she captioned the video from their dinner.

Krishan Shroff enjoying the 'beach waves' in Goa.
Krishna Shroff with her friend.

Last month, Krishna went on a Maldives vacation. She shared pictures of her snorkelling session and a dip in an infinity pool.

Krishna often shares pictures from her MMA sessions. She was recently joined by Tiger during a session at the gym where she hoisted him up on her shoulders as he flexed his muscles. Sharing a photo and video from the gym, Krishna wrote, "He’s always got my back and I’ll forever lift him up. 🐯♥️ Swipe right for some Instagram vs. reality BTS with @tigerjackieshroff."

Krishna is also close to Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The duo often showers each other with compliments on social media posts and are spotted out on meals together.

Speaking about her bond with Tiger in an interview with Pinkvilla, Krishna had previously said, "I don’t think there is one person in this world who I trust a hundred percent, except for him. There is complete transparency between us, and whenever we need any advice, we first go to each other. We are each other’s biggest critics and the biggest support too."

