Krishna Shroff posts pic with ‘bae’, ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams comments, ‘Dang u move quick’

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 07:44 IST

Weeks after announcing her split from boyfriend Eban Hyams, Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna, took to social media to share a picture with the internet sensation, Salt Bae.In November, Krishna had announced on Instagram that she and Eban ‘aren’t together anymore’.

Late Wednesday, Krishna shared a picture and a video from the Dubai restaurant of chef Nusret, aka the Salt Bae. She captioned the post, “Bae time.” In the comments section, Eban wrote, “Dang u move quick.” When one person replied to him that he should move on too, Eban wrote back, “I’m not in a rush bro but thanks haha.” Others were convinced that it was all just a joke. “Doesn’t mean that’s her bf... It can just be a awesome chef she met...” one person commented.

Krishna and Eban were always forthright about their relationship. They’d first met at Soho House in Mumbai on May 11, 2019, and started dating a month later.

In May, the two had gone live on Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their first meeting. It was then that Eban had hinted at marriage. “This is like our anniversary in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to us,” Eban had said.

But in November, Krishna took to Instagram Stories and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts any more. She wrote, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She also deleted all her pictures with him.

Later that month, Eban dropped a cryptic note on Instagram Stories. “Distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love regardless,” he wrote.

Krishna has no inclination towards pursuing acting as a career. Last year, she ventured into the fitness space with Tiger and launched a chain of mixed martial arts gyms.

