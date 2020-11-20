Did Eban Hyams reveal the reason for his break-up with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna? See his cryptic note

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:09 IST

Basketball player Eban Hyams seems to have dropped a hint about what led to his break-up with Krishna Shroff, the younger sister of actor Tiger Shroff. It looks like the distance took a toll on their relationship and led to them parting ways. While he is currently in Australia, she is back home in India.

Eban posted a cryptic note on his Instagram stories about how love should overcome distance. “Distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love regardless,” he wrote.

Last week, Krishna took to Instagram stories to announce her break-up with Eban and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts any more. She wrote, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She also deleted all her pictures with him.

Krishna and Eban first met at Soho House in Mumbai on May 11, 2019, and started dating a month later. They went live on Instagram on the one-year anniversary of their first meeting and answered questions from fans.

When a fan asked if Krishna and Eban were married, he revealed that a wedding was ‘on the cards’. “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards,” he said. He also displayed his possessive side when a fan commented that she was the ‘hottest woman on earth’. “She’s taken, bro,” he laughed. She added, “Thank you, but taken.”

Eban spent most of the lockdown with Krishna at her home in Mumbai. She then flew to Australia to spend time with him and his family.

Krishna has no inclination towards pursuing acting as a career. Last year, she ventured into the fitness space with Tiger and launched a chain of mixed martial arts gyms.

