Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani's car ride got interrupted by the police. Here's why

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were out for a car ride on Tuesday when the police stopped them in their tracks. The two were reportedly coming back home from the gym when the incident happened.

Bandra police officials said that Tiger and Disha's car entered the road which was closed due to some work. The police verified their documents and they were asked to take a longer route to reach their building.

Tiger and Disha are rumoured to be dating each other for a few years now. However, they have never publicly accepted it. They routinely keep dropping comments on each other's posts. Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff and mom Ayesha also comment on Disha's various posts.

The two have also been on multiple holidays together. However, they make sure never to share pictures with or of each other on their social media. In March they had gone for a vacation to the Maldives but received a lot of online flak for it. People were upset that while India suffered a deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Disha was sharing pictures from the beach in a bikini and Tiger was telling his fans to stay safe at home.

Tiger was last seen in 2019's War with Hrithik Roshan. Disha's last project was Radhe, which released last month. She starred opposite Salman Khan in the movie while Tiger's father Jackie Shroff played her elder brother.

About working with Disha and what she used to address him as, Jackie told a leading daily, "Well, most often, nobody addresses by name. Like when two people are together, they don't keep saying each other's name. There's nothing to be said. But as far as I remember, I think she called me 'sir' on the few occasions that she addressed me. Uncle bahut alag sa lagta hai. Main aapke baap ka bhai kaise ho sakta? (Uncle sounds weird. It means I am that person's father's brother, how is that possible?) Dono ke parivaar alag hain (Both come from different families)."