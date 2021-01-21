Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani wish his sister Krishna on her birthday with pics, funny videos

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna turns 28 on Thursday and she kicked off her big day with some cute birthday wishes. Tiger shared a photo of the two on Instagram Stories to wish her.

The photo showed Krishna and Tiger during a photoshoot, posing with some boxing gloves in gym outfits. "Happy Birthday mere bhai. Stay healthy and happy always and may you only stress about where your next holiday should be in life," he wrote in his message.

Tigr Shroff's post for his sister Krishna.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani shared a video of herself with Krishna. In it, Krishna is seen recreating a viral TikTok video, saying how she doesn't care if anyone likes her because her mom does. Except, the 'mom' in the video is played by Disha, who says she 'loves' her. Disha added another photo of Krishna and wrote, "Happy b'day beautiful @kishushroff and the strongest girl I know. Keep inspiring all of us."

A still from the video shared by Disha.

Another message shared by Disha for Krishna.

While Disha is rumoured to be dating Tiger, she is also good friends with Krishna. They often post supportive comments on each others' social media posts, hyping-up the one another.

Krishna's mother Ayesha Shroff also shared a post dedicated to her on Instagram. "Happppppiest birthday to my beautiful daughterbeautiful in every way I love you forever and beyond@kishushroff," she wrote.

Krishna and Tiger are Ayesha and Jackie Shroff's children. While Tiger chose to become an actor in Bollywood, Krishna has a gym of her own. She was in news last year for her relationship with Australian basketball player Eban Hayms. The two recently broke up.

Krishna took to Instagram stories to announce her break-up with Eban and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts any more. She wrote, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She also deleted all her pictures with him.