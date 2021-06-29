Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tiger Shroff gives witty reply to user asking about his jawline: 'Chingum kha bhai'

On Tuesday, Tiger Shroff interacted with his fans on Instagram and gave funny replies to their queries. See here.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Tiger Shroff is known for his action and dancing skills in Bollywood.

Actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday unleashed his humorous side as he conducted an interactive session with his fans. The actor answered several questions with a dash of humour on Instagram Story.

When a user asked Heropanti star to give him a tip on how to achieve the perfect jawline, Tiger Shroff responded: "Chingum kha bhai (eat chewing gum bro)."

Tiger Shroff's response to a fan question.

His quirky responses didn't stop here. Another user asked him to make his debut in Hollywood. Tiger chose to give him a savage response. "Bhai aap ke debut film ke baad ( I will make my Hollywood debut after your film debut)," Tiger wrote.

Also read: Harshvardhan Rane admits he was 'nervous' about 'proximity' with Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba

Meanwhile, on the film front, Tiger has plenty of projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Rambo 1.

During the virtual session with his fans, Tiger also updated them that he will start shooting for Heropanti 2 in Mumbai from Wednesday.

