Tiger Shroff, inspired by Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, does 140 kg weight squats. Jackie Shroff reacts

Tiger Shroff drew inspiration from Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and lifted weights of 140 kilos. Mirabai won a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. The actor, taking to Instagram, shared a video in which he was seen balancing the heavyweight on his shoulder while he performed a set of sit-ups.

Sharing the video, Tiger Shroff said, "140 kgs and counting…So so inspired to get stronger and go beyond my limits thanks to #mirabaichanu what a performance! go team india! #tokyoolympics @mmamatrixgym @mirabai_chanu."

Tiger's father Jackie Shroff took to the comments section and blessed the actor. "Bless ya Bhidu keep spreading Goodness," he wrote. Tiger also received compliments from his friends and fans. "Maashallah Tigzzz 140 whoof!!!! Oh yesss such a proud moment for us," one of his friends said. "OMG OMG OMG wowwww wowwww tigiiiiii #mirabaichanu U made India proud …Jai hind," another added. Fans also dropped comments such as "Keep up sir" and "strong". Many others dropped heart, fire and clapping emojis.

Earlier in the day, The Family Man 2 actor Samantha Akkineni also shared a video in which she was seen lifting weights and credited Mirabai for inspiring her workout session.

Tiger's shoutout to Mirabai Chanu came a day after she bagged a silver medal in the women’s 49 kg category of the international competition. On Saturday, she claimed the silver medal in the 49 kg category with a total of 202 kg (87 kg, 115 kg). It is India’s second Olympic medal in the sport after Karnam Malleswari’s bronze that came 21 years ago at the Sydney Games. Mirabai had participated in the Rio Olympics five years ago but could not win then.

Mirabai received love from numerous Bollywood celebs, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Abhishek Bachchan. Anushka Sharma was also all hearts when she read the news about Mirabai's special Olympics rings-style earrings.