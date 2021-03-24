Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna hoists him up on her shoulders, shares funny 'Instagram vs reality' videos

Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, hoisted him up on her shoulders as he flexed his muscles, in a new Instagram post. She also gave a glimpse of what went on behind-the-scenes as the impressive picture was taken.

“He’s always got my back and I’ll forever lift him up. Swipe right for some Instagram vs. reality BTS with @tigerjackieshroff. 😆,” she wrote in her caption.

In the first picture, Tiger was seen posing as Krishna lifted him up on her shoulders. The second video was a funny behind-the-scenes video of her letting out a shriek as he almost lost his balance and involuntarily uttered an expletive. In the third clip, he was seen nailing a kick over her head as she bent backwards.

Ayesha Shroff, Tiger and Krishna’s mother, showered love on them in the comments section. “Tooooooo cuuuute, my babies,” she wrote, along with a number of heart emojis. The post drew appreciation from fans as well. “Hahah super strong kishu @kishushroff,” one commented. “Love your bond,” another wrote. “This is awesome and so cute,” a third fan commented.

Earlier, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Krishna had said that she was overweight during her school days. Asked how she maintains her enviable figure, she had replied, “Being a fat kid for 15 years of my life is definitely motivation enough to keep at it now that I have made it this far.”

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Krishna talked about her bond with Tiger. “I don’t think there is one person in this world who I trust a hundred percent, except for him. There is complete transparency between us, and whenever we need any advice, we first go to each other. We are each other’s biggest critics and the biggest support too,” she said.