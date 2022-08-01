Tiger Shroff shows his bruised, scratched back after filming intense stunts for Baaghi 3

Actor Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors of the new generation in Bollywood. On Monday, he recollected memories from his action flick Baaghi 3 and revealed how he ended up with scratches and burns after filming a scene underneath a tank. He shared a video of his ‘favourite’ shot. (Also read: Screw Dheela teaser: Tiger Shroff beats up goons with a knife wedged in his back)

The video begins with Tiger intensely gliding under a big tank as a part of a fight sequence in the movie. The video further features a glimpse of his back, full of scratches and marks. “Other than the scratches, burns, and claustrophobic feeling under that massive tank….this split under the tank was one of my fav shots that I've done,” wrote Tiger in the caption.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 featured Tiger alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. In the film, Tiger performed some of his most difficult scenes and talking about it, he had previously said on Twitter that he was initially anxious about the film shoot. “I don’t think I’ve ever been as scared doing action as I have been during baaghi 3. everyday I used to wake up anxious for the challenges the day ahead had to offer and every night I used to be carried to my room by my amazing team. I dont think we could have conceived our honest effort and vision if it wasnt for ahmed sir and his team, and sajid sirs full support and backing. Thank you for sharing your warmth and appreciation for our trailer. It def soothes all the cuts and scrapes we got,”

Tiger will be next seen in Screw Dheela. The film will reportedly star Rashmika Mandanna opposite Tiger and will be shot in India and Europe. The film is slated to release in 2023.

Besides Screw Dheela, Tiger also has yet another action film Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. He was last seen in Heropanti 2, which failed at the box office. The movie also had Tara Sutaria in lead role.

