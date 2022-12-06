Moving in with Malaika: Malaika Arora talks proposing to Arbaaz Khan, Farah says all was well between them till Dabbang

Actor and television personality Malaika Arora revealed that she was the one who proposed to her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. During her conversation with Farah Khan new reality show, Moving In With Malaika, she talked about how she asked Arbaaz to marry her. Malaika said, "I got married very early, very young. I wanted to get married because I just wanted to get out of the house, Farah. Believe it or not Farah, I'm the one who proposed." A shocked Farah asked, "What? Now this is something new that nobody knew." (Also Read | Malaika Arora recalls Arbaaz Khan was ‘one of first faces' she saw after her car accident)

Malaika continued, "Nobody knows that. I proposed. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, 'You know what, I want to get married, are you ready?' And very sweetly actually he just turned around and told me, 'You pick the day and the place. He said that." Farah replied, "Arbaaz is my sweetheart."

Malaika added, "I know how much you love him. He is a wonderful person. He let me be the person I am today. I feel a lot of me that I am today is also because of him because he let me be the person I am."

Recalling how they separated, Malaika said, "We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties. I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people." Farah added, "Towards the end. Till Dabang you all were fine. Then I also saw the difference."

Malaika also got emotional and cried on the show. Talking with Farah about the time she and Arbaaz decided on separation, she said, "I also remember very few people actually said that to me. You, Karan (Johar), very few people actually said that to me. They actually turned around and said, ‘You know what? Irrespective. We love you. Whatever the situation may be, whatever it may be, we love you’. I will never forget that. I will always. I feel happy.'' Malaika started crying as she said this and Farah hugged her.

Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998. After 18 years of marriage, they announced their separation in March 2016. They officially got divorced in May 2017. They are parents to a son, Arhaan Khan. Currently, Malaika is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz is dating model Giorgia Andriani.

