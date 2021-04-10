Time to lend helping hand again: Sonu on Covid resurgence

Actor Sonu Sood, who was in Chandigarh on Saturday to bring awareness about the importance of getting the jab, said that every individual needs to come together to fight Covid-19.

The actor was in City Beautiful as part of a vaccination awareness drive that had kicked off in Attari.

The actor, who is the brand ambassador of ‘Sanjeevani: A shot of life’, an initiative launched in Amritsar on World Health Day (April 7) to encourage people to get vaccinated and raise awareness, took the vaccine during the programme’s launch.

Following this, he spent some time with his family in Moga, and is now headed to Hyderabad for the shoot of his next project.

“As the second wave of Covid-19 is peaking, we have to start initiatives to help migrants, especially in terms of jobs, healthcare and education for their kids,” he said.

The actor said that its crucial to provide them skill development training. “This way, even if they want to stay in their villages for their safety, they can earn a living,” he added.

“I’ve already given jobs to around two lakh people through our ‘Pravasi Rojgar’ and GoodWorker initiatives. I plan to generate 80,000 more jobs in the next three months on priority,” he said.

On Covid impact on Bollywood, he said, “Shoots and releases have been stalled. We have to travel to other cities (safer locations) to shoot. No movie is releasing in theatres, so there’s monetary loss. It’s important for all actors to join forces to bring the industry out of these tough times.”

“Every individual should lend a supporting hand to others and help them. We can do so by providing medical aid, creating awareness and encouraging people to get vaccinated,” he concluded.