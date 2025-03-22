Toilet Ek Prem Katha producer hits back at Jaya Bachchan for calling film flop: ‘Ma'am should check box office figures’

Veteran Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan recently expressed her disappointment with the title of Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, calling it a "flop film" during a conclave. Now, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the film’s producer, Prerna Arora, has strongly reacted to Jaya’s statement, stating that as a fan, it was hurtful to hear such remarks from her. Toilet Ek Prem Katha producer hits back at Jaya Bachchan.

Prerna asks Jaya Bachchan to look at Toilet Ek Prem Katha's box office collection

Prerna urged Jaya to check the film’s box office figures and said, "Let me first state that I am a huge, HUGE fan of Jayaji. For me, she is the ultimate. I can watch Guddi, Uphaar, Abhimaan, and Mili anytime, anywhere, and feel happy about life. It is, therefore, very hurtful to hear her say that our film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a flop. Ma’am should check the box office figures. Our film earned a very handsome profit. It was one of the five biggest hits of 2017."

She further added that she would love to show the film to Jaya Bachchan and explained the thought process behind the title, "We weren’t sure about the title at first. It seemed risky to have the word ‘toilet’ in the title, especially before ‘A Love Story.’ But eventually, we settled on the edgy title. As a producer, I have taken risks. What is cinema if it only sticks to the expected? Jaya Ma’am took risks with her role choices all the time. She did Doosri Sita, where she played a woman who murders her abusive husband. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a film I am very proud of. I would love to show it to Jaya Ma’am if she would permit."

What Jaya Bachchan said

Criticising the film’s title, Jaya Bachchan remarked, "Look at the name of the film; I would never go to watch such movies. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha—is this even a name? Is it a good title? Please tell me, how many of you would watch a film with such a title?" When she asked the audience if they would watch the film, only a few raised their hands. She immediately responded, "The film is a flop."

Box office success of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

The 2017 comedy-drama, directed by Shree Narayan Singh and starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, highlighted the importance of sanitation, particularly in rural areas, and aimed to spread awareness about eradicating open defecation. The film received a positive response from critics and audiences alike, proving to be a box office success with worldwide earnings of ₹316.97 crore.