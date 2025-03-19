Sky Force OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's action film

Sky Force OTT release: Prime Video has announced the global streaming premiere of Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. Helmed by directors Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, the action-drama - is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film released in theatres on January 24 this year. (Also Read | Sky Force review: Akshay Kumar’s stellar act makes this cinematic recreation of 1965 Indo-Pak War a tearjerker) Sky Force OTT release: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya play IAF officers in the film.

When and where can you watch Sky Force

The film will stream on the OTT platform in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide from March 21. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹112.75 crore nett in India after the fourth week of its release.

About Sky Force

Inspired by true events, Sky Force unravels a compelling story that offers a glimpse into one of India’s first and deadliest airstrikes on Pakistan. The film follows the journey of a hero lost in action and his comrade’s relentless quest for the truth. Sky Force is centred around India's first airstrike, the Sargodha airbase attack on Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

What Akshay Kumar said about his film

Speaking about the film, Akshay said in a statement, “Sky Force is a movie that holds a special place in my heart. Beyond its inspiration from real-life events, this film delivers so much more than action– it’s about deep emotions, the unwavering passion to serve the nation, and the bonds that hold us together."

"Playing Air Force pilot Kumar Om Ahuja was an absolute honour. The entire journey—from working with an incredibly talented team who made the process seamless to seeing the audience’s overwhelming response—has been truly rewarding. I am thrilled that Sky Force is releasing now on Prime Video,” he added.

Sky Force review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The film's climax works big time, only because of this actor who shed the tag of ‘khiladi’ long back. Akshay Kumar is an actor, not a tag…Veer Pahariya makes a confident debut on the big screen. He can hold a scene in the presence of experienced actors but needs some polishing. Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur get very little screen space, with the latter billed as a special appearance.”