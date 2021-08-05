Tokyo Olympics: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian men's hockey team for winning medal after 41 years

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated the Indian men's hockey team as they won an Olympic medal after 41 years. The Indian team beat Germany 5-4 and claimed the bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match."

Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal-getters for India. It is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came at the 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh lauded the Indian women's hockey team’s win against Australia at the Olympics. Coach Sjoerd Marijne had tweeted a picture with the Indian team after they reached the semi-finals and had written, "Sorry family, I coming again later."

Shah Rukh retweeted the post and wrote, "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan." He was making a reference to his role in the movie Chak De! India.

Sjoerd expressed his gratitude to the actor in another tweet. "Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach," he wrote.

