Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tokyo Olympics: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian men's hockey team for winning medal after 41 years
bollywood

Tokyo Olympics: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian men's hockey team for winning medal after 41 years

Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated the Indian men's hockey team after their win at the Tokyo Olympics. The team won a medal after 41 years.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan has lauded Indian men's hockey team for winning at the Oylmpics.(AP)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated the Indian men's hockey team as they won an Olympic medal after 41 years. The Indian team beat Germany 5-4 and claimed the bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match."

Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal-getters for India. It is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came at the 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh lauded the Indian women's hockey team’s win against Australia at the Olympics. Coach Sjoerd Marijne had tweeted a picture with the Indian team after they reached the semi-finals and had written, "Sorry family, I coming again later."

Shah Rukh retweeted the post and wrote, "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan." He was making a reference to his role in the movie Chak De! India.

Sjoerd expressed his gratitude to the actor in another tweet. "Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach," he wrote.

Also Read | Lara Dutta's Bell Bottom look doesn't get hair stylist Sapna Bhavnani's approval: 'Such a bad wig'

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently busy with his upcoming project Pathan. It also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will mark Shah Rukh's comeback to acting. Fans saw him last in the 2018 film Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai.

Topics
idol shah rukh khan shah rukh khan india men's hockey team india hockey team indian hockey team hockey india

