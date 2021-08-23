Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tom Cruise visits Asha Bhosle's UK restaurant, singer says: 'I look forward to him visiting us again soon'
bollywood

Tom Cruise visits Asha Bhosle's UK restaurant, singer says: 'I look forward to him visiting us again soon'

Asha Bhosle took to Instagram to share a picture of Tom Cruise posing for a picture outside her Birmingham restaurant. See here.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Tom Cruise poses for a picture outside Asha Bhosle's UK restaurant.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Monday said she was elated to have Hollywood star Tom Cruise at her fine dining restaurant in Birmingham, England.

The 87-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Mission: Impossible star outside her restaurant, Asha's.

"I was very happy to hear that Mr Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon," Asha captioned the photo.

The singer also posted a link of a news site BirminghamLive, which reported that Tom visited the restaurant on August 21, while taking a break from shooting his latest movie, Mission: Impossible 7 in the city.

The 59-year-old actor tried Indian cuisine and ordered two portions of chicken tikka masala, which he loved, the news site said.

Tom will be next seen in Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to his acclaimed 1986 action drama Top Gun.

asha bhosle tom cruise
