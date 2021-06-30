Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Toofaan trailer: Farhan Akhtar packs a punch as disgraced boxer who makes triumphant comeback, watch
bollywood

Toofaan trailer: Farhan Akhtar packs a punch as disgraced boxer who makes triumphant comeback, watch

Toofaan trailer: Farhan Akhtar plays a disgraced boxer set to return to the ring after a five-year ban. Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal also star in the film, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar in the trailer of Toofaan.

Farhan Akhtar has unveiled the trailer of his upcoming sports drama, Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Sharing the link on Twitter, he wrote, “The storm has arrived, are you ready? #ToofaanTrailer out now.” The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

The Toofan trailer begins with Mrunal Thakur's character excitedly telling Farhan Akhtar’s character that the five-year ban on him has been lifted. However, he is uninterested in returning to boxing. The video then shows us his journey from Ajju bhai, a thug from Dongri who thrashes people, to Aziz Ali aka ‘Toofaan’, a respectable boxer. Paresh Rawal plays his coach.

However, Farhan’s character is shown to be tainted by an unnamed scandal, after which he was banned from the ring for five years. It is hinted that he will make a successful comeback.

Toofaan is Farhan’s second collaboration with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the 2013 biopic on legendary athlete Milkha Singh. The film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment, along with Rakeysh’s ROMP Pictures.

Although Toofaan was originally set for a theatrical release, the makers opted for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will be out on July 16.

Also see: Ranveer Singh’s latest look could be his most shocking yet, fans are excited for the memes

Farhan underwent extensive physical training for the role of a boxer in Toofaan. He said in a statement earlier, “Putting this level of effort is only possible, if the story motivates you to give your best. At the end of the day, we’re not making a film to showcase a great physique, but to emotionally engage the audience with the journey of the character. To make that experience believable, all efforts are worth it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farhan akhtar toofan

Related Stories

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan 'almost killed' Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol on ZNMD set; watch how accident was averted

PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 01:49 PM IST
bollywood

Farhan Akhtar shuts down Twitter user calling him 'VIP brat' for using drive-in vaccination facility

PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 07:12 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Flintstones-themed house in California settles lawsuit with town

Kerala Tourism celebrates Social Media Day with incredible pictures

Hrithik Roshan reacts to fan’s ‘Krrish4’ plot involving aliens and time travel

American singer Jason Derulo makes jalebis, people love the viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP