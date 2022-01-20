Tovino Thomas calls Hrithik Roshan a ‘proper superhero’: ‘He looks like a Greek God’

Actor Tovino Thomas, who was last seen in Netflix superhero film Minnal Murali, has now revealed his favourite superhero film. In a new interview, Tovino has also said that actor Hrithik Roshan is a ‘proper superhero material’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tovino, who is currently basking in the success of Minnal Murali, has said that Hrithik looks like a superhero. “Whenever I hear the word ‘superhero’, I think Hrithik Roshan is the proper superhero material from India. He looks like a superhero. Greek God,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

He also revealed that he likes Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Krrish and Anil Kapoor and Sridevi-starrer Mr India is his favourite movie.

Back in 2020, Hrithik tweeted about Minnal Murali. His tweet read, “Introducing the fastest Superhero #MinnalMurali played by the eclectic @ttovino. My best wishes to the team, looking forward to the film.” Tovino had replied to the tweet, “Thank you sir.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tovino's performance was greatly appreciated by the audience in Minnal Murali. As per the Hindustan Times review of the film, “Minnal Murali determinedly stays rooted through its 158-minute runtime. Despite having universally appealing themes for fantasy and superhero genre lovers, the Minnal Murali’s milieu and characters are always strictly local, which is the highlight of contemporary Malayalam cinema that has gained countrywide appreciation.”

It further reads, “Tovino Thomas, one of Malayalam cinema’s brightest young actors, plays Jaison with a giant heart and good cheer. Guru Somasundaram is impressive as the town’s social outcast who goes full Joker by the end. Thomas’s likability and Somasundaram’s menacing presence collide to produce a solid good-versus-evil story. Baiju Santhosh, as the town’s superintendent of police, and Femina George, as the local karate teacher, are entertaining.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Minnal Murali movie review: Kerala delivers India’s first great superhero film

Tovino made his debut in 2012 with Malayalam language film Prabhuvinte Makkal. He has also appeared in films such as 7th Day, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Uyare and Mayaanadhi, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON