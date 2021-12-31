Tovino Thomas says his perception of Salman Khan changed after they met: ‘From the media, I got a different picture’

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas opened up about meeting actor Salman Khan last month and said that he was ‘super sweet’. Tovino said that despite his stardom and popularity, Salman was ‘very humble’, something that he is inspired by.

In an interview, Tovino revealed that he was inspired to start working out when he watched shirtless Salman dancing in O O Jaane Jaana and wanted a body like his. “I had this thought of working out when I was in school, seeing this song O O Jaane Jaana, seeing him shirtless with a guitar and blue jeans. ‘This guy looks good, I should also work out and make a body like him.’ But then I was in school. Once I completed my 10th standard, I went and joined the gym. Years later, the one who inspired me to work out, I met him at his office,” he said.

Tovino, during his conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, added that he asked for an appointment to meet Salman. “He is very senior, he is a huge star but he was very humble, he was super sweet,” he said. When Salman found out Tovino was using the gym at his hotel, he asked him to use the gym downstairs.

“I got a chance to speak with him for 10 minutes. Most of the time, we get to know about huge stars only from the media. From the media, I got a different picture of Mr Salman Khan but now, I have got a very different picture of him. The way he behaved with me, he was so humble, regardless of him being a superstar. That’s something I am inspired by - being humble, no matter how much growth, stardom or popularity you achieve,” Tovino said.

Last month, Tovino shared a picture with Salman on Instagram. “Been an inspiration when it comes to building a commendable physique even before I started out my film career. But what amused me, meeting you sir, is how you stay grounded, in spite of being one of India’s biggest superstars. So you are an inspiration when it comes to humility as well, for me now,” he wrote.

