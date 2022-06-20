Trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu praised by Sachin Tendulkar: 'Looking forward to watch'

The trailer of Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu was released on Monday morning. The film, which chronicles the journey of the Indian cricketer’s rise, stars Taapsee Pannu in lead. The trailer has received words of admiration and praise from the fans and members of the film industry. Now, the cricket fraternity has also taken note. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media on Monday to praise the trailer. Also read: Shabaash Mithu trailer: Taapsee Pannu is convincing as Mithali Raj in gripping tale about rise of legendary cricketer

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly shared the trailer of the film on Twitter on Monday. Sharing his former captain and teammate’s tweet, Sachin wrote, "The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heartwarming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team."

Sachin is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers ever to have played the game. Over a 24-year career, he set many new batting records- in international cricket, most of which still stand, nine years after his retirement. He is a recipient of India’s highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna.

Like Sachin, Mithali has been one of the foremost cricketers globally over a two-decade career. The former Indian captain is regarded as India’s greatest female cricketer and she also set several new international records in a career that began in 1999. Mithali retired from international cricket earlier this month.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Shabaash Mithu has Taapsee stepping into the shoes of Mithali as the cricketer who redefined the game not only in India but globally too. The film will release on July 15.

Lauding Mithali, Taapsee had earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "There are cricketers who have records under their name. There are cricketers who have tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you! And then there's Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women in concerned."

