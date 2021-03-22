Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited Bollywood comeback. See pic

A day after actor Fardeen Khan was spotted by the Mumbai paparazzi, reluctant to pose for photographs, a new picture highlighting his recent physical transformation has been shared. Fardeen is eyeing a comeback, after having spent the majority of the last decade outside the spotlight.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Sunday shared a picture on Instagram, teasing Fardeen's new look, although his face was obscured. Aalim had written, "Guess ...???" in his caption. On Monday, the actual picture was shared online, revealing Fardeen in a blue shirt, and aviators.

On Sunday, he was spotted by the paparazzi, who asked him to pose for photographs. Fardeen was wearing a mask and asked what the point of posing for pictures was since his face couldn't be seen. "Please tell me what picture you will take with a mask," he asked, before getting in his car and being driven away.

Fardeen made headlines after he was spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office late last year. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he hadn't expected to get the sort of attention that he did, having been away for so long.

Talking about his transformation, he said, "So, six months ago, the lockdown worked for me and I focused on health and nutrition and lost weight. Later, I got a personal trainer and I have lost 18 kilos this year. More importantly, I feel very good. I feel 25, which I had forgotten. We are in a business where you are expected to look good and that is part of the motivation of working again. I am happy and it feels great.”

Mukesh confirmed that Fardeen is looking to make a comeback, and told a leading daily, “We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good.”

Fardeen, the son of Feroz Khan, made his film debut with 1998’s Prem Aggan. His was last seen in 2010’s Dulha Mil Gaya.