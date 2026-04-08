Trimurti Films sues Aditya Dhar’s production house over use of Tirchi Topiwalie song in Dhurandhar 2

Even as Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to do well at the box office, a controversy has now erupted over the use of an old song in the film. Bollywood production company Trimurti Films has filed a suit against filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production house, B62 Studios, alleging the unauthorised use of the song Tirchi Topiwale in it, reported Bar and Bench. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur says Ranveer Singh is the reason why she exists in the film industry: ‘He is my lucky charm’)

About the complaint

Dhurandhar 2 starring Ranveer Singh has been ruling the box office for three weeks now.

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The song was originally co-composed by Kalyan Ji-Anand Ji, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. It featured in the 1989 film Tridev. It was sung by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukerji.

Trimurti Films claimed that the song, or a version that is similar to it, has been used in the defendant’s film without obtaining the requisite licences or permissions. The report added that, according to sources, Trimurti has asserted ownership and/or control over the relevant rights in the musical work and the sound recording. The production house has alleged that the use amounts to copyright infringement, including unauthorised reproduction and communication of the work to the public.

The film uses the song partially in Rang De Lal, which features new vocals and lyrics as well. The new song has been remixed and composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

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{{^usCountry}} In the suit, an injunctive relief has been sought for restraining further use of the song, along with damages and other consequential reliefs. Trimurti has also raised concerns about the potential commercial exploitation of the track through theatrical release, streaming platforms, and promotional material. About Dhurandhar: The Revenge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the suit, an injunctive relief has been sought for restraining further use of the song, along with damages and other consequential reliefs. Trimurti has also raised concerns about the potential commercial exploitation of the track through theatrical release, streaming platforms, and promotional material. About Dhurandhar: The Revenge {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The spy action thriller tells the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and explores why he transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also shows how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure to become a kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spy action thriller tells the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and explores why he transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also shows how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure to become a kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. {{/usCountry}}

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The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in lead roles, along with Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu and others in key roles. It also features a cameo by Aditya Dhar’s wife and actor Yami Gautam. It has crossed ₹1000 crore at the box office in India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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