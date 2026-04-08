Trimurti Films sues Aditya Dhar’s production house over use of Tirchi Topiwalie song in Dhurandhar 2
The production house alleged that the use of the song was not authorised in the first place for Dhurandhar 2.
Even as Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to do well at the box office, a controversy has now erupted over the use of an old song in the film. Bollywood production company Trimurti Films has filed a suit against filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production house, B62 Studios, alleging the unauthorised use of the song Tirchi Topiwale in it, reported Bar and Bench. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur says Ranveer Singh is the reason why she exists in the film industry: ‘He is my lucky charm’)
About the complaint
The song was originally co-composed by Kalyan Ji-Anand Ji, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. It featured in the 1989 film Tridev. It was sung by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukerji.
Trimurti Films claimed that the song, or a version that is similar to it, has been used in the defendant’s film without obtaining the requisite licences or permissions. The report added that, according to sources, Trimurti has asserted ownership and/or control over the relevant rights in the musical work and the sound recording. The production house has alleged that the use amounts to copyright infringement, including unauthorised reproduction and communication of the work to the public.
The film uses the song partially in Rang De Lal, which features new vocals and lyrics as well. The new song has been remixed and composed by Shashwat Sachdev.
In the suit, an injunctive relief has been sought for restraining further use of the song, along with damages and other consequential reliefs. Trimurti has also raised concerns about the potential commercial exploitation of the track through theatrical release, streaming platforms, and promotional material.
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge{{/usCountry}}
In the suit, an injunctive relief has been sought for restraining further use of the song, along with damages and other consequential reliefs. Trimurti has also raised concerns about the potential commercial exploitation of the track through theatrical release, streaming platforms, and promotional material.
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge{{/usCountry}}
The spy action thriller tells the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and explores why he transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also shows how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure to become a kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld.{{/usCountry}}
The spy action thriller tells the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and explores why he transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also shows how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure to become a kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld.{{/usCountry}}
The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in lead roles, along with Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu and others in key roles. It also features a cameo by Aditya Dhar’s wife and actor Yami Gautam. It has crossed ₹1000 crore at the box office in India.
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