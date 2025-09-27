Triptii Dimri opens up on whether it was difficult to enter the industry as an outsider: ‘Auditions freak me out more…’

Triptii Dimri wants to try out different genres and retain the freshness as an actor on screen. The actor opened up about her career and journey as an actor in Bollywood in a new interview with Filmfare. The actor was asked whether it was difficult to make it as an outsider in the industry, to which she said that the challenge is the same for every actor. Triptii Dimri opened up about her journey as an actor. (Instagram/ Triptii Dimri)

What Triptii said

During the interview, Triptii said, “But it's the same challenge for everybody. There are different phases you go through when you come here to audition, sometimes three or four in a day. That was the routine for about a year and a half. Auditions actually freak me out more than facing the camera, because you usually get just one or two takes, and you’re in front of so many people. You’re expected to fully become a character, even with very little briefing, and still bring it all to life. And then, that pattern breaks, and you enter another phase.”

‘Apko hamesha kaam mein freshness laani hoti hai’

She continued, “I’d say there has just been so much learning along the way. Fir jab kaam mil jaata hai, tab apko hamesha kaam mein freshness laani hoti hai (When you get work, then you have to bring freshness to your work always), so that your audiences don’t get bored with your performance and you don’t get bored with performing. So, that’s the new challenge now, keeping the work fresh and exciting. But I see it as a blessing, because there are so many people who are far more talented, and they haven’t yet got the chance.”

Triptii made her acting debut in the 2017 Hindi film Poster Boys, which starred Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and marked Shreyas Talpade's directorial debut. She then starred in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala. Her supporting role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal paved the way for her career breakthrough.

Fans saw Triptii last in the Dharma Productions’ film, Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal. The drama recently had its OTT premiere on Netflix.