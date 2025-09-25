Dhadak 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri film that earned 26.9 cr in India

Dhadak 2 OTT release: Netflix announced on Thursday that the romantic drama starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri will release on its platform this month. The streamer made the announcement on Instagram. Dhadak 2 will stream on Netflix less than two months after it hits the theatres. Dhadak 2 OTT release: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in a still from the film.

When and where will Dhadak 2 release

The account of Netflix India shared a poster featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii. A part of the caption read, "Do duniya. Do dil. Aur bas ek dhadak (Two worlds. Two hearts. Just one heartbeat). Watch Dhadak 2, out tomorrow on Netflix." Fans can watch Dhadak 2 on the OTT platform from Friday (September 26).

Fans react to Dhadak 2 OTT release

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Wow, best movie ever." "Great news. I missed it in theatres and was waiting eagerly for OTT. I'm excited to finally watch it. The trailer had me hooked, and I love the cast," wrote a person. "Awaiting eagerly," read a comment.

HT review of Dhadak 2

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Dhadak 2 is a film that carries a powerful message but fumbles with its storytelling. It wants to speak about caste, oppression, and systemic injustice- and when it does, it hits the right notes. But it's weighed down by an uneven narrative and an overstretched runtime. This could have been a hard-hitting social drama. Instead, it settles for moments of brilliance buried under a ton of missed opportunities.”

All about Dhadak 2, its box office collection

Dhadak 2 was released in theatres on August 1 this year. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹22.45 crore nett and ₹26.9 crore in India. Globally, it collected ₹31.5 crore. The film revolves around two star-crossed lovers, Neelesh and Vidhi, played by Siddhant and Triptii, who hail from different caste backgrounds.

Dhadak 2 explores love while challenging social norms. The film follows Siddhant's character as he navigates a love story that breaks through societal expectations and class barriers.

The film has been directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures. Dhadak 2 was initially slated to hit the big screen in November 2024, but had several delays following the reported hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which were resolved only recently after the makers agreed to significant cuts and modifications to the film.

Dhadak 2 is a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The film is a sequel to 2018's film Dhadak, which marked the acting debut for Janhvi Kapoor. Starring Ishaan Khatter, it was directed by Shashank Khaitan.