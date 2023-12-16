Triptii Dimri reacts as her Instagram followers grow massively since starring with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Triptii Dimri, who was seen Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, has gained millions of followers on Instagram in recent days. Now, in an interview with News 18, the actor has talked about the growth in her Instagram follower count post the success of Animal. Triptii revealed that her family and friends send her screenshots of her Instagram follower count. She said she feels 'very lucky', but is 'not seeking stardom'. Also read: Triptii Dimri breaks silence on controversy around Ranbir Kapoor's 'lick my shoe' line in Animal

'It’s a wonderful feeling'

Triptii Dimri has seen a huge growth in her Instagram following.

As per an earlier Hindustan Times report, her follower count had increased by 320 percent in the last few days; she now has a following of 3.9 million as opposed to six lakh followers some weeks ago. Speaking about it, Triptii said, "My friends and family are keeping a track on my follower count. They keep sending me screenshots every now and then. In fact, every night, I’ve been checking messages on Instagram. It’s a wonderful feeling. You obviously feel great when people watch something you’ve done and they like and appreciate your performance in it. I’m in a good space."

Triptii Dimri on fame post Animal

The actor has been grabbing attention for her supporting role in the top-grossing action film Animal. Triptii Dimri, who has worked in Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022), also said that she wasn’t looking for this kind of attention, when she signed Animal. Triptii, who plays Zoya Riaz in Animal, said, “I just wanted to do Animal because the character was interesting. Achieving this kind of success wasn’t a plan. It just happened and I feel very lucky and grateful. I’m not seeking stardom."

Apart from her and Ranbir, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Triptii's intimate scene with Ranbir in Animal has been grabbing attention. In a recent interview with India Today, the actor got candid about shooting the much-talked-about sequence.

On shooting intimate scene in Animal

Triptii said, “Luckily, in my case, I've been dealing with whether I was doing the rape scene in Bulbull (her 2020 Netflix film) or this one, they kept asking me if I am okay. They also ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were shut, and they were like, ‘this is the scene we are doing. If at any point you feel you're uncomfortable, let us know. We'll go at your pace... Every five minutes, Ranbir Kapoor was checking up on me and asking, ‘Are you okay, are you comfortable?’ I think these things really matter. People are sensitive to these things.”

