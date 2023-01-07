Triptii Dimri sings Qala song as Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma records her. Watch

Actor Triptii Dimri has shared a bunch of pictures and also a video featuring actor Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma, whom she is currently rumoured to be dating. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Triptii Dimri shared the photos and captioned the post, "New Year’s photo dump." (Also Read | Did Tripti Dimri make her relationship Insta official with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma?)

In one of the photos, Triptii clicked a selfie as she posed with Karnesh and Saurabh Malhotra. They smiled while posing for the camera. While Triptii opted for a black sweater and pants under a pink jacket, Karnesh was seen in a black hoodie and pants. One of the pictures also featured the duo releasing a sky lantern together as they looked up.

In the video, Triptii sang the song Ghodey Par Sawaar, from her latest film Qala, in a mic as she stood in front of the camera. A person played the guitar while another person clapped standing nearby. A few people also cheered for Triptii. Karnesh stood at a distance from Triptii and recorded her performance on his phone.

A few pictures also showed Triptii in a swimming pool, sitting on a chair next to it wrapped in towels, and having tea. She also clicked a selfie as she spend time laying on a mat enjoying the sun. Triptii also read a book as she lay outdoors. The actor also clicked a few selfies with a bungalow in the background.

Triptii was recently seen in Qala, produced by Karnesh under his banner Clean Slate Filmz. Recently, a photo emerged online in which the duo hugged each other. Triptii and Karnesh have both been linked to each other several times. However, neither of them ever confirmed their relationship.

Qala, set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, is the story of a young playback singer. Apart from Triptii, the film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh. The psychological drama is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. Tripti previously appeared in Netflix's Bulbbul (2020), which was produced by Karnesh.

