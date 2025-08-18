Triptii Dimri sparks buzz as rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant comes to drop her at airport in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Triptii Dimri seems to have sparked fresh dating buzz after being spotted with her rumoured boyfriend and businessman Sam Merchant. The actor was seen at the airport, where Sam personally came to drop her off, leaving social media users wondering if the two are finally making their relationship official. Reportedly, Triptii started dating Sam after her rumoured split from actor Karnesh Ssharma.

Sam Merchant drops Triptii Dimri to the airport

On Sunday, Triptii was spotted at the airport in Mumbai as she headed out of the city. What truly caught everyone’s eye, though, was that she was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, who came to drop her off. He was seen dropping her in his sleek blue Porsche.

Unlike their earlier outings, where they tried to stay away from the public eye, this time Sam didn’t hold back – he stepped out of the car and even helped Triptii with her luggage. They were then exchanging smiles and saying their goodbyes to each other.

Later, as Triptii posed for the photographers at the Mumbai airport, she took a brief pause to wave goodbye to him.

For her airport outing, Triptii opted for a casual look, sporting loose black pants paired with a white crop top.

More about Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant

This is not the first time that Triptii has been spotted with her rumoured boyfriend. She was spotted alongside Sam Merchant at the special screening of her movie, Dhadak 2. In fact, Sam also promoted Dhadak 2 by posting a picture of the film’s poster banner while travelling.

In December last year, Triptii was spotted on a bike with him. However, the actor didn't seem to be in the mood to get photographed during her outing with him and was seen in a mask. In August, she was seen on a dinner date with Sam in Pali Bhavan.

Reportedly, Triptii started dating Sam after her rumoured split from actor Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka Sharma's brother. In December 2022, it was reported that Triptii and Karnesh parted ways.