Trishala Dutt says she was in a toxic relationship: ‘He treated me like trash'

Sanjay Dutt with daughter Trishala.
Trishala Dutt opened up about being in a toxic relationship several years ago, in which her boyfriend treated her 'like trash'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:40 PM IST

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala Dutt, got candid during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. When she was asked about making mistakes in a relationship, she admitted to going ‘back and forth about answering this question’ but ultimately decided that talking about her experience with a toxic relationship could potentially help someone.

Maintaining that she is ‘not perfect’, Trishala wrote, “This guy I was ‘dating’ a few years ago & I put the word ‘Dating’ in quotes because I was basically dating myself, he never gave a sh*t lol but I had to convince this guy why it would be such a good idea to be together. I remember saying I would ‘give him a week’ to ‘think about it’. Wow! Talk about having low self esteem, talk about having no respect for myself. Talk about having zero boundaries. Talk about subconsciously hating myself.”

“Anyway, long story short he treated me like trash. Obviously. And everyday I thought ‘he's just having a bad day’ - ‘Well, he's going through a lot so it's okay’ ‘maybe tomorrow will be better’. And it never got better. It got worse,” she added.

Also see: Fan asks Pooja Hegde to share a 'naked' picture, this is what she posted

Trishala detailed his abusive behaviour which she did not recognise at the time. “He quietly isolated me from my friends without me realizing it. Anytime I would go out, I would text him when I got home and he would send me a passive-aggressive text stating ‘oh, someone got home late’ (wink emoji) insinuating maybe I was doing something I wasn't supposed to be doing. Now, please don't come at me and say maybe he was joking around. No. Lol. I know him very well and I know his past. That was a straight up dig thrown at me,” she wrote.

Trishala Dutts Instagram story.
Trishala said that her boyfriend would ‘treat me like sh*t the next day and the rest of the week’ and she cut herself off socially as a result. “So, I stopped hanging out with my friends to prove I'm loyal while he continued living his life and kept going out with his friends! And you know what? He treated me like sh*t regardless if I stayed home or went out lol. Damned if I do, damned if I don't. Is there a dumba** gif on this thing? Because that really deserved to be plastered on my forehead lol,” she wrote.

Urging the Instagram user not to feel weak, Trishala wrote, “I’ve worked on myself for many years after that and did a lot of soul searching for why I stayed in that relationship when | knew better from the beginning. I owned up to my own toxic behavior which was not standing up for myself and allowing him to treat me the way he did. I chose to accept that. And shame on me. But, I've grown, learned, and here I am today. Yay.”

