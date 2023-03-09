Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film earns 15.73 cr, highest opening for a rom-com

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Luv Ranjan directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar did a business of ₹15.73 crore nett on its opening day. The film was released on March 8, Holi. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar reportedly registered the highest opening for a romantic-comedy (rom-com) in India after surpassing the first day figures of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. The 2017 film had done a business of ₹15.25 crore on its opening day. Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar movie review

On Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's day one collection. He tweeted, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar does VERY WELL on day 1… Got a boost due to Holi festivities in several states, but lost out on substantial chunk of business where Holi was celebrated a day early [Mumbai; working day]… Wednesday: ₹15.73 crore India business." Box Office India also reported Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had 'done well' on day one. The portal also tweeted about how Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's opening day collection compared to other rom-coms.

Beating Jab Harry Met Sejal's collection by almost ₹50 lakh, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar registered the highest opening day for a rom-com at the domestic box office. Meanwhile Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Shaandaar (2015) was now the third highest opening rom-com in India with a day one collection of ₹13.10 crore. Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's Cocktail (2012) slipped to fourth place with ₹11 crore with Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De (2019) taking the fifth spot with ₹10.41 crore.

Taran also took to Twitter to share the day 1 business of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at national chains. According to him, the film raked in ₹7.85 crore across national chains on its opening day. This puts it at the second spot this year, so far, ahead of Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, which earned ₹2.92 crore on its first day in theatres. Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathaan, however, remains firmly on top with ₹27.08 crore at the box office on day 1 at national chains.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar features Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Ranbir is paired opposite Shraddha for the first time in the film. The movie also features Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in supporting roles.

