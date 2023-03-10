Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor film sees drop in business, makes 10.34 crore

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor film sees drop in business, makes 10.34 crore

bollywood
Published on Mar 10, 2023 01:49 PM IST

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer saw a 34% decline in collections on its second day in cinemas.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar features Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor together in a film for the first time.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had a great opening, the highest for a rom-com in India, after the film was released on Holi, March 8. However, despite a promising opening, the Luv Ranjan film could not continue the momentum and saw a more than 34 percent decline in collections on its second day in theatres. Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earns 15.73 cr, registers highest opening for a rom-com

On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's day 2 figures at the domestic box office. According to him, the Shraddha Kapoor film earned 10.34 crore nett on Thursday after doing a business of 15.73 crore nett on its opening day, taking Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's total box office collection, so far, to 26.07 crore nett in India. He tweeted, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar maintains the grip on Day 2… A 34.27 percent decline on a working day - after a holiday - was inevitable… Biz (business) should start moving from Friday [evening] onwards, with Saturday and Sunday giving that extra boost… Wednesday 15.73 crore, Thursday 10.34 crore. Total: 26.07 crore India biz."

After its release on Holi, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had registered the highest opening for a rom-com in India. It did a business of almost 50 lakh more than what Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal made on its opening day. The 2017 film had done a business of 15.25 crore on its first day in theatres. On Thursday, Taran Adarsh had shared Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's day one collection, and tweeted, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar does VERY WELL on day 1… Got a boost due to Holi festivities in several states, but lost out on substantial chunk of business where Holi was celebrated a day early [Mumbai; working day]… Wednesday: 15.73 crore India business."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also features Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. However, there were several reports of surprise cameos that made the headlines. There were reports that claimed that Luv Ranjan's go-to actors, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, have also made an appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In a recent interview with India Today, the director finally broke his silence over the alleged cameos. Luv Ranjan had said that he was 'not aware' of such reports and confirmed that he has not shot with Kartik for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
ranbir kapoor shraddha kapoor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP