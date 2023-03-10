Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor film sees drop in business, makes 10.34 crore

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had a great opening, the highest for a rom-com in India, after the film was released on Holi, March 8. However, despite a promising opening, the Luv Ranjan film could not continue the momentum and saw a more than 34 percent decline in collections on its second day in theatres. Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earns ₹15.73 cr, registers highest opening for a rom-com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's day 2 figures at the domestic box office. According to him, the Shraddha Kapoor film earned ₹10.34 crore nett on Thursday after doing a business of ₹15.73 crore nett on its opening day, taking Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's total box office collection, so far, to ₹26.07 crore nett in India. He tweeted, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar maintains the grip on Day 2… A 34.27 percent decline on a working day - after a holiday - was inevitable… Biz (business) should start moving from Friday [evening] onwards, with Saturday and Sunday giving that extra boost… Wednesday ₹15.73 crore, Thursday ₹10.34 crore. Total: ₹26.07 crore India biz."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After its release on Holi, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had registered the highest opening for a rom-com in India. It did a business of almost ₹50 lakh more than what Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal made on its opening day. The 2017 film had done a business of ₹15.25 crore on its first day in theatres. On Thursday, Taran Adarsh had shared Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's day one collection, and tweeted, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar does VERY WELL on day 1… Got a boost due to Holi festivities in several states, but lost out on substantial chunk of business where Holi was celebrated a day early [Mumbai; working day]… Wednesday: ₹15.73 crore India business."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also features Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. However, there were several reports of surprise cameos that made the headlines. There were reports that claimed that Luv Ranjan's go-to actors, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, have also made an appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In a recent interview with India Today, the director finally broke his silence over the alleged cameos. Luv Ranjan had said that he was 'not aware' of such reports and confirmed that he has not shot with Kartik for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON