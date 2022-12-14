Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor give quirky twist to Raj Kapoor, Nargis' Barsaat pose on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar poster

The title as well as the official poster of Ranbir Kapoor's next with Shraddha Kapoor has been released and it seems like the poster shares an uncanny resemblance with an iconic film that has a connection with Ranbir. Many have noted that the way Ranbir holds Shraddha in the poster is similar to the iconic Barsaat poster from 1949. (Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar teaser: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are a little too much in love. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar poster sees Shraddha dangling on the arm of Ranbir, and the same pose can be seen in the 1949 film Barsaat, that starred Ranbir's late grandfather Raj Kapoor and Nargis. Barsaat was directed by Raj Kapoor himself and produced under his banner RK Studios. Barsaat would go on to become the highest-grossing movie in Indian cinema at the time of its release. Not only this, the same pose would also go on to inspire the logo of RK Studios as well. The original movie poster was illustrated by artist S. M. Pandit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar seems to have taken inspiration from the film poster and recreated the same pose albeit with a modern twist. In the Luv Ranjan directed film, both Ranbir and Shraddha give a quirky, almost infuriated expression as if they are trying to make-believe their relationship. Even though the expression looks a bit odd with the pose, it seems to be deliberately kept that way.

If the teaser gives us any clue, where both Ranbir and Shraddha walk towards each other in Gurugram's Cyberhub, they seem to be a little too much in love. Given the title of the film it is suggested that they might just be pretending it. Now, the resemblance with the poster of Ranbir's grandfather's film only adds to the added interest for the film that is eyeing a March release next year, coinciding with the Holi festivities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shraddha was last seen in a special appearance in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. Ranbir's last release was Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He starred with Alia Bhatt in the movie, which emerged as the biggest hit of the year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.